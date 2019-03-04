I am disappointed with the wrong perception created by FAZ to the outside world-Sven

Outgoing Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck has broken his silence on his partying ways with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) saying he was disappointed with how the association had painted him to the outside world.

The Belgian national, whose contract comes to an end on March 23, when Zambia hosts Namibia in a dead rubber Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier said a rare press statement that he had already told FAZ president Andrew Kamanga that he would not renew his contract.

“Ten days before the press release of the federation (that they will not renew my contract), I already communicated clearly to the president that it would be better to not continue and extend the contract,” he said.

“In fact on 14th February, 2019 I wrote a message to the president that I had resigned.”

He added: “On 18th February 2019, we had a formal meeting to deal with issues, after the president came back from duties abroad. In this meeting we discussed to behave like adults and we all agreed to fulfil both sides of contractual obligations until the end of the contract on 31/03/2019, but not continuing beyond. I am disappointed with the wrong perception created by FAZ to the outside world.”

Vandenbroeck said he was given the impression that FAZ wanted him to continue but has been duped.

He also said the social media statement attributed to him that Zambia would never win any trophy was false.

“I want to distance myself from many rumours on the net and social media . I was certainly not in South Africa last week, and I did not say Zambia will never win a trophy again. I am convinced that this country has potential. It is just a matter of good management, organization and maximizing that potential,” he said.

The Belgian was signed up on a nine months performance based contract that was tied to qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He managed one win, a draw and two losses to lie bottom of the group with one round of matches to spare.