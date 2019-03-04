Drought-hit S/Province Receives Relief Food

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit DMMU has commenced the distribution of relief food in drought-hit Southern Province.

The Province has been hit by drought, a contrast to what is being experienced in the Northern and Eastern provinces where there is above normal rainfall which has resulted in floods, leading to the washing away of bridges and roads.

DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe said it is illogical that some people think the government does not care about the people of Southern Province, all for political expedience.

He said the two chiefs he had visited were happy with President Edgar Lungu’s effort to ensure that the relief food was taken to the people.

“The two chiefs that we met, Chief Monze among them, said they appreciate His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s effort to take food to our people, and this government has delivered according to its promise of not leaving anyone behind. In fact, there is a request that we increase the tonnage of the relief food that we are giving. The PF government wants to feed and protect the lives of all Zambians,” Kabwe said.

“This rainy season has had varying patterns where the northern part is experiencing abnormal rainfall while here (Southern province), a drought has affected the crop, so we will be doing more of relief food distribution and also find other ways of managing problems caused by the varying weather patterns.”

Meanwhile, Kabwe said the DMMU will partner with the Zambia Cooperatives Federation (ZCF) to drill industrial boreholes in areas where Solar Hammer Mills have been installed to provide clean water to the people using electricity generated by the Solar plants.

“This will aid agricultural activities as well as aquaculture,” he said.

Kabwe said the solar panels being used on the solar hammer mills have a high voltage that can power the distribution of about 50,000 litres of water, which can be used to cushion the impact of the climate change in the community.

“So we will sit down with the ZCF to see how best we can work together to help our people,” said Kabwe.