Govt Threatens Sanctions on Mopani Over Waste Discharge

The Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development has threatened to penalise Mopani Copper Mines over alleged failure to control the discharge of waste with traces of acid and uranium being emitted in undesignated areas.

Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development permanent secretary Paul Chanda said when he toured the Nkana Dam Complex that the overflowing waste to Greenfields is unfortunate and harmful to the environment.

Chanda said Mopani Copper Mines had a licence to run the tailing dams and that failure to control the waste discharge was “deliberate because the mining firm has not applied for any extension of its tailing dams”.

He said the materials overflowing from the existing tailing dams to the nearby bush have a negative impact on the environment and natural vegetation.“We are going to review the status of these licences. If these people won’t give us justification to hold on to this licence, the ministry will take them back and transform these places. We will give them notification within which we have to see change on this environment,” Chanda said.

He has since asked the mining firm to surrender the tailing dams to government if there was nothing of economic value.

Chanda has further asked Mopani to take responsibility over the discharge of waste that is harmful to the environment.