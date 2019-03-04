Lafarge Has New CEO

Lafarge Zambia has appointed Jimmy Khan as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Board chairman Muna Hantuba made the announcement in a statement, saying Khan’s appointment is with immediate effect.

“Mr. Khan holds a Bachelor of Science in Business with a major in Accounting and Information System from Virginia Tech University in the United States of America. His career with Lafarge spans 14 years, with his previous roles within the group having included Country Business Process Manager, Audit Manager and HR Manager Cement amongst others,” Hantuba stated.

“His experience with Lafarge has covered Mauritius, Seychelles, Nigeria, France, and North America. Jimmy brings extensive commercial experience to Zambia, having held various leadership positions as alluded to herein above…Additionally he has been engaged in optimising efficiency, launching new products, creating a culture of communication and performance, as well as reorganising the management system within Lafarge. He has experience in managing a wide range of overseas missions in countries such as United Kingdom (UK), Brazil, China, Greece, South Africa and Saudi Arabia amongst others.”