Mumbi Responds to Kambwili’s Affidavit

Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has told the Lusaka Hight Court that it was wrong for former Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili to publish false statements against her unless there was reasonable evidence and grounds for believing that what he said was true, a fair comment on a matter of public concern or was protected by qualified privilege.

Phiri, who was responding to Kambwili’s affidavit in opposition to summons for an order of interim injunction against him, stated that Kambwili was likely to continue injuring her reputation if he was not restrained by the court.

The nominated Member of Parliament stated that there is no injury to be suffered by the former information minister if an interim injunction order was granted against him.

This is in the case in which Phiri dragged Kambwili to court for defamation of character after the latter allegedly referred to her as a corrupt person.

She is now claiming damages of K100,000 arising out of Kambwili’s words which she termed defamatory.

Kambwili, in his affidavit in opposition, stated that some of the contents complained of were a fair comment and statements of facts which emanated from his reasonable observations.

But Mumbi has asked the court to grant her an injunction restraining

Kambwili, whether by himself, agents, servants or otherwise, from further publishing and causing to be published comments, press statements or utterances bordering on malicious falsehood which were damaging to her.