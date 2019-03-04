Mwamba Retains ZAPRA presidency

Public relations practitioner Mwamba Chasaya Siame has retained the presidency of the Zambia Public Relations Association (ZAPRA).

Mwamba, the Events Manager at MTN Zambia, was re-elected at the ZAPRA Annual Conference and General Meeting in Livingstone over the weekend which was themed “Communicating for Development in the Era of Fake”.

Information minister Dora Siliya, State House spokesperson Amos Chanda and Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba were among the top officials that graced the event.

Others included Millenium Challenge Account communications specialist

Dr John Kunda, United Kingdom Public Relations expert Jacqueline Purcell and business consultant Reverend Walter Mwambazi.

Below is full list of the new ZAPRA executive:

President: Mwamba Chasaya Siame Vice President: Justin Mukosa Secretary: Bivan Saluseki Vice Secretary: Judy Tembo Treasurer: Sepiso Zimba Vice Treasurer: Kangwa Muma Publicity Secretary: Chanda Mubanga Vice Publicity Secretary: Bright Mtonga.

Committee members;