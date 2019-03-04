Ndola Cops Nab Man for Attempted Car Theft

Police have arrested a man of unknown age after he allegedly attempted to steal a car from a taxi driver in Ndola.

The incident happened on Saturday around 07:00 hours when 38-year-old taxi driver Jimmy Musonda was booked by the unknown suspect from Luanshya to Ndola.

It is alleged that upon arrival in Ndola at Lake Petroleum Fuel Service Station, the suspect asked the taxi driver to buy him water at the nearby supermarket but found the vehicle gone upon returning because he had left keys in the ignition.

“When they got into Ndola, the driver was sent to buy water in a supermarket at the filling station and he left the keys in the ignition, after buying water when he came back he didn’t find the vehicle,” Copperbelt deputy Commissioner of Police Wamunyima Wamunyima narrated.

He said police managed to recover the Toyota Corolla Registration Number ACL 4588 in Pamodzi Township after a quick search and have since arrested the suspect whose identity has been withheld.

Wamunyima said the suspect is scheduled to appear in court soon.