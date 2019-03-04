Prime TV Licence Suspended: IBA Orders it to Retrain Journalists in Basic Journalism

THE Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has with immediate effect suspended the broadcasting licence for privately owned Prime Television for 30 days for “exhibiting unprofessional elements in its broadcasting”.

IBA board secretary Josephine Mapoma has announced the suspension of Prime TV’s licence for what she terms “broadcasting through unbalanced coverage, opinionated news, material likely to incite violence and use of derogatory language”.

According to Mapoma, Prime TV is expected to conduct in-house training on basic journalism ethics and news script writing during the suspension period.

IBA board chairperson Chanda Kasolo, who is also information permanent secretary, has said the decision to suspend Prime TV’s licence was arrived at after wide engagements with other stakeholders.

He said there was no political interference in the decision made as he could have resigned if that were the case and “not allow to be used by anyone”.

The IBA has also suspended Valley FM’s licence, revoked those of Ngoma and Kafue radio stations and issued 22 radio licences.