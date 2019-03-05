2 ex-Kabushi Pupils Arrested for Gangsterism

Police in Ndola have arrested two former pupils of Kabushi Primary School for allegedly being engaged in gang related activities that led to pupils abandoning classes at the learning institution last week.

Learning had briefly been suspended at the school following an attack from some former pupils after a 14-year-old grade nine pupil was punished by one of the prefects for gross indiscipline.

After serving punishment, the pupil whose name has been withheld, allegedly left school and called for backup from his friends with a view to beating up the teacher.

The 14-year-old returned with six of his friends armed with machetes and sticks and went on to attack other pupils and teachers.

This caused confusion and abandonment of classes.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has identified those arrested as Jackson Mwila, 23, of house 1904 Kabushi Township and a 16 year-old-juvenile, who have since been detained in police custody.

Meanwhile, lessons at Kabushi Primary School have resumed.