Chingola Cops Nab 4 Criminals

Police in Chingola have arrested four suspects behind a spate of criminal activities in the district.

The four are alleged to have been behind over 30 break-ins in which undisclosed valuables have been stolen in Chingola.

Speaking during the commemorations of Police Day yesterday, District Officer Commanding Peter Miselo disclosed that the suspects have so far led police to 25 homes where they have stolen different household items and money.

“These criminals have been engaged in serious crimes and one wonders how they have been making their movements. In one of the cases, these suspects stole K25, 000 from a car, another victim, a teacher had K6,500 in one of his trousers and after breaking into his house, they went direct and stole the money from the same trousers,” said Miselo who further assured that police would continue with the search to bring to book all the suspects.