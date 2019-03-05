Construction of Zambian Chancery in Ethiopia to Start

The Zambian government has begun the process of constructing a new Chancery and staff apartments in Addis Abba, Ethiopia following the signing of an agreement with Ethiopian consulting firm, Sileshi Consult.

According to Ethiopian Law, consulting activities for any construction in that country should only be done by an Ethiopian company.

Sileshi Consult will be responsible for the design and supervision of the construction of the Chancery and apartments, according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Addis Ababa Inutu Mwanza.

The current chancery in Addis Ababa has been in use since 1965 but was last year certified unfit for human habitation by both the Zambian and Ethiopian governments.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta said the government’s authorisation of financing for the construction of properties in Zambian missions abroad will save public funds spent on rented office spaces and accommodation for diplomats.

She said the policy had come at the right time when Zambia needed to save funds for equally pressing national issues.

Sikaneta is optimistic that Sileshi consulting, selected after a competitive bidding process, would quickly move on site and commerce works.

And Sileshi Consult deputy director Desta Sileshi thanked the Zambian government for awarding the firm the contract.

Sileshi assured that his firm would deliver professional and quality works within the stipulated time.