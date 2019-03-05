Eric Chanda Applies to Re-Join PF

Former Fourth Revolution Party leader comrade Eric Chanda has humbled his pride and returned back to PF.

Chanda has applied for re-admission in the PF.

In a letter dated March 1, 2019, addressed to the Secretary General, Chanda said he had decided to return to the party he previously served for 10 years.

“I have reviewed my decision to leave the Patriotic Front, a party that I served diligently with all my commitment to financial and time resources,” he said.

“I have since reconsidered my decision and have decided to re-unite with my political family, the Patriotic Front, a party that I spent my political life for over 10 years.”

Chanda added: “Aware and conscious of the PF constitution, I do hereby submit this application for re-admission as a member if the PF for your consideration.”

The PF has put a caveat for members that left the party in the aftermath of an acrimonious succession dispute after President Michael Sata that requires members coming back to re-apply.