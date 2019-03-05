‘Security Guard’ Actor Stabbed to Death by Nephew

Artist Dickson M’hango who starred in locally produced soap called ‘Security Guard’ which aired on Zambezi Magic has been stabbed to death by his nephew.

The 57-year-old M’hango, who stars as ‘Hippo’, was allegedly stabbed on Saturday evening.

Copperbelt deputy Commissioner of Police Wamunyima Wamunyima, who confirmed the development, explained that the incident happened after the deceased was allegedly found with a 28-year-old woman suspected to be his girlfriend.

For reasons yet to be known, his 24-year-old nephew identified as Jack M’hango allegedly picked a quarrel with his uncle and later stabbed him with a knife.

“The nephew used a knife and stabbed his uncle twice on the left side of the chest after the two had a quarrel, and the uncle died,” stated Wamunyima who further disclosed that the suspect, who had been on the run, handed himself to police on Sunday.

Jack is currently in police custody while Dickson’s body is in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.