ZCCM-IH declares K50.3m dividend to IDC

ZCCM-IH has presented a second dividend cheque of K50.3 million to its majority shareholders, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

ZCCM-IH acting Chief Executive Officer Mabvuto Chipata said the company made a profit after tax of K843 million in 2018 and was optimistic about the outlook of the company as it continues on a growth and transformation trajectory in line with the institution’s 2018-2023 strategic plan.

IDC Group Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba, when receiving the cheque, said the group also declares dividends to its shareholders and therefore expects State Owned Enterprises to do the same.

He further told the ZCCM-IH to become a leader in the country’s mining sector as Zambia has vast mineral wealth.

“…hence, Zambians expect ZCCM-IH to be a leading vehicle in managing operations in the mining sector,” said Kaluba.