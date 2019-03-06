ACC to Probe FAZ Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commission has commenced investigations into corruption allegations against former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president Boniface Mwamelo.

FIFA recently alleged that Mwamelo received bribes from a named international match fixer to induce a loss by the Zambia National Team during the 2010 Cairo Olympics Tournament through bets.

Meanwhile, the Commission has charged and arrested Kingsley Muchindu Siasinyanga, the Director of Finance at Mongu Municipal Council, for acount of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 21 (1)(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of the Laws of

Zambia.

It is alleged that on unknown dates but between August 1, 2013 and October 31, 2014, Siasinyanga, jointly and whilst acting together with Kabukabu Sikwibele, Choolwe Maunga Lipenga, Benny Chiyesu and other persons unknown, at Livingstone City Council and being a Director of Finance then at the tourist capital’s local authority, abused the authority of his office by allocating plots to himself and his co-accused on property number LIV/22251.

Siasinyanga has since been released on bond and will appear in court on April 3.

Siasinyanga’s arrest comes after 14 former Livingstone City Councillors, including the current Livingstone member of parliament Matthews Jere, were arrested on corruption allegations.

So far, the Commission has also arrested three named former

Livingstone Council Officials in connection with the same matter.