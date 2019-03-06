ActionAid Joins Calls for Prime TV’s Re-opening

ActionAid Zambia has said the Independent Broadcasting Authority’s decision to suspend Prime TV’s broadcast licence for 30 days is “extreme” and meant to gag the press and whip them into submission of the desires of the most powerful.

The IBA announced the suspension of Prime TV’s broadcast licence on Monday for what it termed “unprofessional broadcasting” and ordered it to conduct inhouse training on basic journalism and script writing.

But ActionAid Zambia feels this decision must be reversed “immediately” for the sake of the country’s democracy.

It recalled that the suspension followed several events involving the PF secretary general Mr Davies Mwila and the television’s staff, which later led to the former writing a complaint letter to the IBA against the media organisation.

“…What followed next was a directive that Prime TV must apologise to Mr Mwila without hearing the television station’s side. This is in total disregard of IBA’s own code of conduct and complaints procedure which stipulates that a media house is given 14 days in which to respond to complaints raised against before the complainant can write to the IBA on the matter. This is unacceptable! What the IBA must not forget are the wise words of Mahatma Ghandi who taught us to appreciate that freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego,” stated ActionAid Zambia’s country director Nalucha Nganga Ziba in a press release issued yesterday. “Freedom of the press guarantees free flow of ideas in a democracy. Without a free press, there can therefore be no democracy at all. Whatever disagreements there could have been between IBA and Prime TV, the decision taken to suspend the station’s broadcast licence is extreme and against provisions of our Republican Constitution which guarantees freedom of the press and expression. Action Aid Zambia can clearly see that the decision taken on Prime TV is meant to gag the press and whip them into submission of the desires of the most powerful, a trend widely seen in totalitarian regimes.”