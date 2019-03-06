British Investor Expresses Interest in Uchi Dumpsite

An investor from the United Kingdom, Copper Tree, has shown interest in setting up a Copper Processing plant at the recently closed Uchi dumpsite opposite the famous black mountain.

After an exploration, Copper Tree is said to have discovered valuable minerals at the Uchi dumpsite which has since been fenced off and construction of a copper processing plant is set for July this year, Kitwe district commissioner Binwell Mpundu has disclosed.

He said old copper processing techniques previously used by mining companies left very valuable mineral deposits in all the dumping sites in the city.

Mpundu said the setting up of the copper processing plant would not only boost job creation but also lead to increased economic activities in the district.

And Mineworkers Union of Zambia president Joseph Chewe said the pledge being made should be fully realised to add value to the country’s natural resources.

The Uchi dumpsite is said to have huge deposits of Cobalt and Copper.