Chingola Man Throws Self to Oncoming Truck after Beating Wife to Death

A 47-year-old man of Chingola has committed suicide by throwing himself to an oncoming truck on Chililabombwe Road after he allegedly beat up his wife to death following a marital dispute.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said the incident happened yesterday between 04:00 hours to 05:00 hours in which Lukabu Simukoko beat up his wife following a marital dispute.

Katanga said upon noticing that the wife, Gertrude Mpundu, 38, had died, Simukoko fled the house and went on to throw himself to an oncoming truck.

“We have a case of murder which occurred on 5th March, 2019 between 04:00 hours and 05:00 hours at house number 28, Nalumango Road, Chiwempala, in which it was reported that Gertrude Mpundu, 38, was found dead in her bedroom after being beaten by her husband Lukabu Simukoko. The deceased sustained multiple cuts on her shoulder, neck, head, back and suspected fractured arm,” Katanga said.

Katanga said Police have picked up the two bodies which have since been deposited to Nchanga North General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.