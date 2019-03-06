Church Mother Bodies, HH Speak on Suspension of Prime TV’s Licence

Three Church mother bodies have said the 30-day suspension of Prime TV’s broadcast licence by the Independent Broadcasting Authority is embarrassing to government.

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), in a joint statement issued today, strongly condemned the suspension of Prime TV’s license over broadcasts deemed to have potential to cause unrest.

“…the decision by the IBA to suspend the licence for Prime TV is not only embarrassing to the Government, but also it shows how dead the consciences of those in

Government have become. It is clear for every well-meaning Zambian to draw a line between the Government owned media institutions (ZNBC, Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia) and Prime TV in terms of professional and balanced coverage of news in the country,” the Church stated.

It stated that the grounds IBA used to suspend the broadcasting license of Prime TV must have first been applied on public institutions like ZNBC before applying them on any other media houses.

“…it is hypocritical to allow the suspension of a broadcasting license of a private media house when Government owned and controlled media outlets have miserably been unprofessional and unethical in the manner they cover news in the country, more especially during election times. As a country that aspires to be Christian, we strongly believe that both Government and IBA need to have recourse to the biblical principle as enshrined in the Gospel of Mathew 7:3-5 that a man cannot remove a speck from their brother’s eye when they themselves have not first removed the plunk from their own eye,” stated the Church.

“IBA [must] seriously consider lifting the suspension of the broadcasting license of Prime TV with immediate effect and allow the media house to operate freely without an intimidation.”

Meanwhile, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has stated that the suspension of Prime TV’s licence was “unacceptable”.

“Media intimidation, curtailing of freedom of speech and expression are all signs of a dictatorship that Zambia has become. Therefore, as people that believe in Media freedom, we would like to condemn the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) for playing out a PF agenda by closing privately owned Prime Television. The reasons stated for the closure are nothing but political and gagging the media. This move is unacceptable and all well-meaning Zambians must condemn it. We state so because IBA has never taken time to take such an action on ZNBC an institution funded by the Zambians despite its unfair and biased coverage. You do not need to be media expert to know how biased ZNBC has become since 2011,” stated Hichilema. ““Human rights, freedoms and liberties are under constant threat in our country and this must be a source of concern to each one of us…The suspension of Prime Television broadcasting rights must be lifted immediately, if not done then the people have every right to brand Mr Edgar Lungu, a dictator.”