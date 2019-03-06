ZCCM-IH Hands Over Dividend to Govt

The Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings has handed over a cheque worth K16.8 million to the Ministry of Finance as dividends for the 17.3 percent shares held on behalf of the government.

ZCCM-IH acting Chief Executive Officer Mabvuto Chipata said the company remains focused on continuing to create value in all its investments to sustain delivery of the return on investments for all shareholders.

Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe has commended ZCCM-IH for keeping the company on a profitable path and that government looks forward to receiving “much bigger dividends in the near future considering the bright prospects in the copper prices”.

In 2018, ZCCM-IH Plc declared a dividend of K843 million and K729 million in 2017.