3 Lundazi Pupils Struck by Lightning Buried at School

THREE pupils of Chikhumbi Primary School in Lundazi district who were struck by lightning on Monday have been buried at the school following instructions from education authorities

Hundreds of people, including Lundazi council chairperson and officers from the District Education Office, attended the burial yesterday.

The lightning also left 12 other pupils hospitalized at Lundazi District Hospital after they sustained injuries.

Lundazi district commissioner Janet Palukani said those injured were in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, a source at the school said it was not raining when lightning

struck the pupils.