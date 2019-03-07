Bwana Mkubwa MP Empowers 16 Clubs

Sixteen (16) community clubs in Ndola’s Bwana Mkumbwa Constituency have received chicks and chicken feed as an empowerment initiative from area member of parliament Dr Jonas Chanda.

The 16 community clubs, with a membership of over 500 people, are from Mushili township and involved in chicken rearing.

Dr Chanda said the empowerment initiative being funded under the 2017 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is aimed at supporting the vulnerable with startup capital.

He stated that each of the 16 registered community clubs, which included faith-based organizations and marketeers, received a full package of 300 chicks, 19 bags of chicken feed, among others.

Dr Chanda said the empowerment initiative will be rolled out to all the seven wards in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency, targeting women, youth and men’s clubs involved in projects such as chicken rearing, block making, cement selling, and other income generating activities.

“Altogether, forty (40) registered community clubs will benefit from the K 400,000 of CDF funds set aside for income generating activities, I want to encourage club members to work hard and be accountable,” he said.

The empowered clubs include Ntungilila, Esther, Twende Babili Temwenso, Holy, Mutamba, Mwabombeni, Natwange Chapamo, Mushili Youth Development, Tulipamo, Shalom, Mulungu Ali Naifwe, Twafwane Mushili , SOZAGA, Lesa Musuma, St Dennis and Old Peoples Men’s Club.