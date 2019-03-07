Chingwere and Chunga Drainage Works Impress Council

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has expressed happiness with on-going works in Chingwere and Chunga areas where a permanent drainage is being constructed to control the flow of water in the cemetery.

LCC Director of Engineering Services Bright Banda has said 50 per cent of the work has been done so far.

“So far, works are progressing well, the contractor is always on site,” Banda said.

The council, through the Engineering Services Department, last month engaged Treo Zambia Limited to construct a permanent drainage at Chingwere cemetery, including stone pitching, at a cost of around K600, 000.

This was after some human remains were exhumed following heavy rains in Lusaka.

The contract amount is, however, expected to rise due to the discovery of more damaged graves, stated LCC public relations manager George Sichimba.