ECZ sets Date for Roan, Bahati By-Elections

The Electoral Commission has set April 11, 2019 as the date for parliamentary by-election in Bahati and Roan constituencies.

According to a notice by the ECZ, elections will also be held on the same date in seven wards namely Chinyanja Ward of Kabwe District, Makunku Ward of Itezhi-tezhi District, Chilyapa Ward of Mansa District, Lengelengenda Ward of Chavuma District, Mfinshe Ward of Mungwi District, Muyondoti Ward of Mitete District, and Muchinga Ward of Chama District.

The By-elections in Bahati and Roan Constituencies have been necessitated following the expulsion of incumbent Bahati Member of Parliament Harry Kalaba on Monday 28th January, 2019 and the crossing of the floor of Dr. Chishimba Kambwili of Roan Constituency from Patriotic Front (PF) to National Democratic Congress (NDC) as declared by the Speaker of the National Assembly on 27th February 2019.

The vacancies in Chinyanja Ward, Makunku Ward, Chilyapa Ward, Lengelengenda Ward, Mfinshe Ward, Muyondoti Ward and Muchinga Ward are as a result of resignations and death of councillors.

The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

FULL STATEMENT

PRESS RELEASE

(For Immediate Release)

7th March, 2019

PARLIAMENTARY, LOCAL GOVERNMENT BY-ELECTIONS FOR BAHATI AND ROAN CONSTITUENCIES AND SEVEN (7) WARDS

Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed 11th April, 2019 as the date on which to hold the Parliamentary, and Local Government by-elections in Bahati Constituency of Mansa District and Roan Constituency of Luanshya District. On the same date, the Commission will also conduct seven (7) Local Government By-elections in Chinyanja Ward of Kabwe District, Makunku Ward of Itezhi-tezhi District, Chilyapa Ward of Mansa District, Lengelengenda Ward of Chavuma District, Mfinshe Ward of Mungwi District, Muyondoti Ward of Mitete District, and Muchinga Ward of Chama District.

The By-elections in Bahati and Roan Constituencies have been necessitated following the expulsion of incumbent Bahati Member of Parliament Mr. Harry Kalaba on Monday 28th January, 2019 and the crossing of the floor of Dr. Chishimba Kambwili of Roan Constituency from Patriotic Front (PF) to National Democratic Congress (NDC) as declared by the Speaker of the National Assembly on 27th February 2019. The vacancies in Chinyanja Ward, Makunku Ward, Chilyapa Ward, Lengelengenda Ward, Mfinshe Ward, Muyondoti Ward and Muchinga Ward are as a result of resignations and death of councillors.

The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

Aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner of Oaths, Election Officer or Returning Officer on 14th March 2019 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.

Aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary and District By-elections in Bahati and Roan Constituencies should take along with them fifteen (15) supporters who must be registered voters in the respective Constituency or . The supporters must have in their possession their Green National Registration Cards and Voters’ Cards. Aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary by-elections will be required to pay Seven Thousand, Five Hundred Kwacha (K7,500.00) nomination fee.

Aspiring candidates in the Local Government By-elections should take along with them nine (9) supporters who must be registered voters in the affected wards. Aspiring candidates will be required to pay Seven Hundred and fifty Kwacha (K750.00), for City and Municipal Councils and Four Hundred Kwacha (K400.00) for District Councils, non-refundable nomination fee.

Candidates for the Parliamentary and the seven (7) Ward By-elections must also present certified copies of their Grade 12 Certificates, as a minimum academic qualification or equivalent.

In view of this, the Commission wishes to advise aspiring candidates who may wish to contest in these by-elections that failure to comply with these requirements shall render the nomination papers null and void.

Media personnel and Registered Non-Governmental Organisations wishing to monitor/observe the elections are advised to apply for accreditation in the respective districts which will take place from Monday 11th March, 2019 to Sunday 7th April, 2019.

Accreditation for political party officials wishing to monitor elections in the districts/ wards shall only be up to a maximum of 10 members per political party.

Please note that only a maximum of five (5) accredited members per political party and two (2) accredited representatives of NGOs shall be authorised to represent their respective political parties or NGOs at the Collation Centre (Totalling Centre).

Only five (5) senior officials of any participating political party with Electoral Commission of Zambia accreditation will be allowed to accompany aspiring candidates into the Nomination Centre during the filing of nominations. The rest of the supporters should remain outside the 400 metre parameter from the Nomination Centre in accordance with the law.

Note that the campaign period for these elections commences on 14th March 2019 after 15:00 hours and will end at 18:00 hours Wednesday 10th April 2019. In addition, not more than two (2) political party members per participating political party shall be allowed to witness counting of votes at the Polling Station.