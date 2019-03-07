Immigration Officer Jailed 2 Years for Corruption

The Solwezi Magistrates Court has sentenced an Immigration Assistant Officer to two years imprisonment with hard labour for obtaining money by false pretences and theft by public servant involving K116, 600.

Principal resident magistrate Davies Chibwili found Ben Mpundu Sokoni, 44, who was in charge of Zambezi District, guilty on 13 counts of obtaining money by false pretences and two counts of theft by public servant contrary to Section 3019 and 277 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Sokoni has been sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour on each of the 13 counts, and 2 years imprisonment with hard labour on each of the other two counts. The sentences will run concurrently with effect from May 28, 2017, meaning he will only serve two years and expected to be released by May 28, 2019.

Particulars of the 13 counts of obtaining money by false pretenses are that Sokoni, on dates unknown but between November 1, 2012 and December 31, 2014 in Zambezi District of North Western Province, being an Immigration Assistant Officer, under false pretense and with intent to defraud obtained K106, 100.00, purporting that he would facilitate the extension of Temporary Employment Permits for employees of Stefanutti Stocks Constructions Limited Company, when in fact not.

Particulars of the two (2) counts of theft by public servant are that on dates unknown but between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2014, Sokoni, in the same capacity, stole K10,500.00 which came into his possession by virtue of his employment.

He was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission in June 2017.