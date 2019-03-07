Lungu Directs Evaluation of Comoros’ SADC Membership

President Edgar Lungu has tasked the Ministerial Committee of the SADC Organ TROIKA to evaluate whether or not the Republic of Comoros that joined SADC in 2017 has satisfied the prerequisite conditions for new entrants to SADC.

President Lungu, the chairperson of the SADC organ on Politics, Defense and Security tasked the committee to assess whether Comoros has acceded to the SADC protocol of Politics, Defence and Security.

He has urged the Ministerial Committee to use their familiarization mission to the Republic of Comoros to assess the country’s preparedness to hold elections on 24th March, 2019.

“The President is of the view that once the Republic of Comoros accedes to the SADC protocols, then Comoros would have to adhere to the SADC principles of holding elections that includes an independent Electoral Commission and the need to allow political parties to freely take part in the election,” said foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia shortly before departure for Comoros to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Malanji has advised the media to report truthfully and “not paint a false image of the country to the outside world”.

He said Zambia is currently one of the most peaceful countries in SADC and boasts of democracy that has seen peaceful transition of governments, according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Addis Ababa.

And home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo said it was unfortunate that some media organizations have opted to thrive on falsehoods and careless reporting in the name of media freedom.

He said as much as media practitioners were advocating for freedom, there was also need for them to advocate responsible reporting.

Kampyongo said the government had shown commitment to media freedom by its assurance that it would soon table the Access to Information Bill to Parliament.

He said this in Addis Ababa before transiting to Uganda for a Summit on Displaced People in the Great Lakes region.