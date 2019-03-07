Mufumbwe Council to Reconstruct Burnt Down Police Station

The Mufumbwe Council has set aside K60, 000 for the reconstruction of the police station which was burnt down in 2017 by irate residents.

The funds will be sourced from the 2018 Constituency Development Fund allocation for the project which is among the 17 approved by the Council.

Mufumbwe Town Council Chairman Elijah Munyompe said the local authority allocated funds after realising that security of the people and property was at stake after the police station was burnt.

He said the community, with support from different stakeholders, have so far mobilized other building materials such as sand, blocks, cement, stones and iron sheets, among others, towards the project.

“The situation has relatively been bad in the absence of security, so we are on course and determined to making sure that we reconstruct the police station,” Munyompe said and called on other well-wishers to “help in any way possible to ensure the police station is reconstructed”.

In October 2017, Mufumbwe residents in North Western Province burnt down the police station and two vehicles after officers tried to stop them from carrying out a ritual procession known as “Chikondo”.