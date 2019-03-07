Prime TV Appeals Licence Suspension

Prime Television director Gerald Shawa has appealed against the Independent Broadcasting Authority’s decision to suspend the private broadcaster’s license for 30 days.

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), in its letter dated February 4, 2019, suspended Prime TV’s broadcast licence pursuant to section 31 (1) of the IBA Amendment Act No. 26 of 2010.

Shawa, in his appeal letter addressed to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya, has stated that the suspension is not the only remedy available to address what the IBA termed as unprofessional practice by Prime Television.

He further stated that there were immediate economic effects on the broadcast institution that would result fromthe IBA’s decision.

Shawa has since requested the Minister to review the IBA’s action and reduce it to a warning with specific guidelines as has been the practice with other institutions before.