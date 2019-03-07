State Enters Nolle in Court Official’s Cocaine Theft Case

The state has entered a nolle prosequi in respect of one of the seven court officials accused of stealing 24 kilogrammes of cocaine.

In this matter, businessmen Eric Chipango, Emmanuel Chimba and court officials Emmanuel Chirwa, Bearvan Mengo, Mathews Mukanda, Victor Nzaila, Florence Mushoka, O’Brian Muyunda and Didie Kangwa, a senior clerk of court, are charged with four counts of trafficking in cocaine and two counts of theft by servant.

The suspects are also charged with one count of trafficking in 80.11 grams of cocaine without lawful authority and another count of trafficking in a kilogramme of cocaine without lawful authority.

But the state has entered a nolle prosequi in respect of Mushoka who was jointly charged with six other court officials with one count of theft by servant where they are alleged to have stolen 24 kilogrammes of cocaine between August 4, 2017 and August 9, 2018, the property of the government of Zambia.

When the matter came up for continued trial before Lusaka magistrate Victoria Chitulangoma, State advocate Sipholiano Phiri said they wanted to discontinue the proceedings against Mushota following instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

After her discharge, Mushota was asked to go in the witness box.

But defence lawyer Keith Mweemba applied for an adjournment to enable the defense to put its house in order and in the interest of justice.

Mweemba said the State had ambushed the defense especially that one of the defense lawyers was not in court to defend one of the accused.

The court adjourned the matter to today to allow the defense to liaise with its clients on how to proceed following the latest developments.

Trial continues.