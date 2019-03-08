Man Kills Son Over Bicycle

A 65-year-old man of Senga Hill District in Northern Province has killed his 40-year-old son following a dispute over a bicycle.

Police in Mbala have since arrested the suspect, Joseph Simwinga, of Sikalembe village in Senior Chief Nsokolo’s area for allegedly murdering his son, Edwin, whom he hit with a stick.

Northern Province Deputy Police Commissioner Edwin Bwanga has confirmed the incident.

Bwanga disclosed that the incident happened on March 5, 2019 after Simwinga quarreled with Edwin over a bicycle.