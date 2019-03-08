UPND Member Sues AG and 3 Army Officers for Unlawful Detention

A UPND member who was discharged from the case of conspiring to kill President Edgar Lungu’s Political Advisor Kaizar Zulu through a nolle prosequi has sued the Attorney General and three Army Colonels in the Lusaka High Court for unlawful detention and wrong imprisonment and now claims K5 Million for general damages.

According to his statement of claim, Milner Mwanakampwe stated that he was unlawfully detained and imprisoned from August 12 to September 5, 2017 without being arraigned before any court of competent jurisdiction in Zambia.

He is also claiming special damages for loss of income foregone from farming and his other business activities which he was a proprietor.

Mwanakampwe further claims aggravated and exemplary damages on account of the conduct of the Attorney General, two Zambia Army Colonels and a Zambia National Service Colonel namely David Mwanza, Evans Simukoko, Michael Phiri and a Driver of the Zambia Air Force, Maybin Mutale.

In addition, he wants an order that the defendants be surcharged.

According to Mwanakampwe, on August 12, 2017, the defendants, while armed with various weapons under the command and control of Col Mwanza, unlawfully apprehended him at gun point from Kabwe Central Seventh Day Adventist Church without his consent.

He states that the following day, he was taken to Lusaka where he was allegedly interrogated, tortured, assaulted and subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment and that at some point, he was taken to Maina Soko Military Hospital where he was further tortured.

Mwanakampwe further states that he was later taken to the Subordinate Court after 25 days of being in remand but was later committed to the High Court where he was jointly charged with two others on a count of conspiracy to murder Zulu, but was later discharged by Justice Mwamba Chanda after the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi.

He claims that throughout his detention to the time he was granted bail, he was remanded at Kabwata and Woodlands Police stations in very unsanitary, inhumane and degrading conditions.

Mwanakampwe is saying by reason of that, he was unlawfully detained, falsely imprisoned and lawfully deprived of his liberty and he suffered loss and damages.