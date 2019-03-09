Chinese Man Nabbed for Attempted Copper Theft

Police on the Copperbelt are looking for two truck drivers who allegedly attempted to steal a truck carrying 36 tonnes of Copper concentrates in Chingola District.

A Chinese man has since been arrested to help with investigations in the attempted copper theft.

It is alleged that the duo, while transporting copper concentrates from the Democratic Republic of Congo valued around US$100,000, diverted the truck upon reaching Chingola.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga stated that police trailed the truck which was found in Chingola’s light industrial area off the Chingola-Chililabombwe road where the duo abandoned it.

Katanga stated that the driver of the truck identified as David Musandile and his colleague are currently on the run.

She stated that the truck Registration Number ACX 2439 and trailer ACM 2321 is currently at Chingola Central Police Station.

“…police have picked up Zhang Lianan, 42, a Chinese national of Chingola Light Industrial area and an escort security guard from Panorama Security Services namely Laston Makungu and detained them at Chingola Central Police to help with investigations,” stated Katanga.