Lack of School in Chisangwa Moves Kalulushi Mayor to Donate Cement for Classroom Block

Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga has donated 40 bags of cement to go towards the construction of a one by two classroom block in Chisangwa area

During a visit to the area, Mulenga learnt that Chisangwa had no school and children were covering long distances to access education services.

She said her tour also revealed that the Community has had no nearby health facilities and lacked good roads and safe water, among other challenges.

Mulenga, who engaged some community members, was told that residents had been moulding bricks as a commitment towards the construction of a classroom block in the area.

“We held a community meeting in Chisangwa to appreciate the challenges being faced by the residents and exchanged ideas on how best we can address them. We agreed that we will work together with the community and construct a clinic, repair the borehole, renovate a house for teachers and build a 1 by 2 classroom block,” she said and added that her office would continue to promote community participation in all projects being undertaken in the district “to allow them to have a sense of ownership over the projects”.

Mulenga said she was engaging all relevant authorities to ensure improved living conditions of the people.