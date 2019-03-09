Lamba Chief Gives Out 250 Hectares for Fertiliser Plant

Chieftainess Shimukunami of Lufwanyama has released 250 hectares of land to a Zambian investor for the construction of the first-ever fertiliser manufacturing plant in the district.

Lufwanyama District Council Secretary Rebecca Banda and Chieftainess Shimukunami have confirmed the development and named the local investor as Juvans Limited.

Chieftainess Shimukunami said her decision to release the land followed Juvans Limited’s expression of interest to set up a manufacturing plant expected to create employment for the local people.