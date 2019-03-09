PF’s Chibuye for Roan, Mambwe for Bahati

The Patriotic Front has picked Luanshya district commissioner Joel Chibuye as the party’s candidate for the Roan parliamentary by-election scheduled for April 11.

The ruling party has further picked Charles Chalwe Mambwe for the Bahati by-election to be held on the same date.

PF secretary general Davies Mwila announced the development at a briefing in Lusaka today following the Central Committee meeting held earlier to consider the adoptions.

For the Kafue Council chairperson by-election, the party has adopted Brig Gen Simakoloyi H. Moono.

“Let me emphasize that all those who have not been adopted are hereby directed to support the adopted candidates and remain loyal to the Party. We do not expect to have any of our members standing as an Independent Candidate,” said Mwila.

“His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the entire Central Committee has thanked all who applied and encouraged them to remain focused and Committed to the Party. Let me also reaffirm the Party’s position that no one will be ferried from other parts of the Country to go and campaign in areas where by-elections are being held. The respective Party structures and members in these areas will lead the campaigns on the ground until the day of voting. The Party also commits itself to non-violent campaigns. Ours is to carry out issue-based campaigns, promoting the rich promises captured in our Party manifesto.”