Emmanuel Mwamba Bids Farewell to SA Community

Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has bade farewell to the mission after being transferred to Ethiopia.

Mwamba who has served as South African High Commissioner for three years bade farewell at a colourful ceremony at the Zambian Chancery in Pretoria organized by the Zambia Association.

First Secretary for Press at the Zambian Mission, Naomi Nyawali said in a statement that Mwamba is expected to leave at the month end.

He will take over from Ambassador Susan Sikaneta who has been serving at the AU Mission.

The farewell Event was attended by over 300 Zambians from across South Africa including Board Members of the Zambia, South Africa Business Forum led by board chairperson Dr Chiara Chiumya.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the Zambian Community, Bishop Gideon Kapafu described Mr Mwamba as humble and welcoming.

Bishop Kapafu said Mwamba maintained an open door policy and effectively championed the interest of Zambians and Zambia as a country.

Mwamba thanked President Edgar Lungu for offering him an opportunity to serve Zambia as Ambassador.