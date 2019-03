An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet has crashed on a flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

The flight is believed to have had 149 passengers and eight crew members on board, the airline says.

A spokesman said the crash happened at 08.44 local time on Sunday, shortly after take-off from the Ethiopian capital.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted his “deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones”. – BBC