MMD Exposes Mumba’s ‘Desperate’ Attempts to Meet Lungu

The Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has exposed Nevers Mumba’s desperate manoeuvres to meet Republican President Edgar Lungu over party related issues.

MMD National Executive Committee member Chishala Chilufya has revealed that Mumba, the leader of an MMD faction, has been sending messages to handlers of the Republican President Edgar Lungu requesting for a meeting with a plan to convince the Head of State to ‘interfere’ with the running of the former ruling party.

Chilufya, who is the Chairperson for Agriculture in the Felix Mutati led faction, explained that President Lungu’s handlers have told Dr Mumba that they can only set up a meeting if he provided an agenda that was national and not one focused on the MMD. But Mumba has failed to do so.

“Nevers Mumba has been sending messages to President Lungu’s aides to make an appointment for him. But President Lungu’s aides have refused if they are not availed the agenda. And they have replied to Nevers Mumba that if the agenda is MMD, President Lungu has made his position clear on MMD and who he is working with, a position which is widely informed by many considerations from where the Presidency stands. The President has made his position clear that he will only deal with the legally recognised MMD and in this case, Felix Mutati is legitimate and he has publicly refused to be drawn into MMD issues,” Chilufya said, and further commended President Lungu’s aides for “not entertaining Dr Mumba’s manoeuvres”.

“Nevers Mumba in his messages has been hoping to get President Lungu to prevail on the MMD court cases. A position his aides have told him can’t be possible because the courts are independent institutions and that President Lungu has no power whatsoever to interfere with court matters. They have counseled Dr Mumba that getting President Lungu into such a conversation is highly unlikely because President Lungu detests such manoeuvres.”

He further said the desperation by Dr Mumba was a result of “the embarrassment he has suffered in court as his witnesses, mainly the people he appointed to various positions including that of vice-president of the party, strayed during their testimony as they failed to stick to their couched scripts”.

“Nevers Mumba has suffered an embarrassment in Court as all his witnesses in the open court have testified against his wish that the due regular convention should have been held in 2016. But he flouted the constitution against the will of the people and see where that has left him,” Chilufya said.

He also said it was a known fact that the legitimate leadership of the party was the one led by Mutati as can be attested by the large crowds that receive him while Dr Mumba “is always seen with family members and the two women he appointed to the executive”.

“Nevers Mumba has been making statements trying to play a mind game on the Zambian people but these mind games are only going as far as exposing him. He has been trying to contaminate and pollute the minds of the people and state institutions.

Nevers Mumba long sacrificed his integrity and morality on the altar of political expediency and survival and what he does going forward is merely playing to the gallery. Nevers Mumba was willing to sink the party with him so long it resisted to be a small holder enterprise at his mercy. He didn’t care about anything. Look at where he is now, on the wrong side of history!,” said Chilufya.

“Nevers Mumba has remained alone, he is lonely and this can be seen at court grounds…99 percent of the MMD membership is with Felix Mutati and that the public knows too well.”