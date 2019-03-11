2 Youths Jailed 5 years for Theft

The Kitwe Magistrates’ Court has sentenced two youths to five years imprisonment with hard labour for theft and burglary.

This is in a matter Jabesi Taonani, 23 and Douglas Mutable, 22, are jointly charged with theft and burglary contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

The two, whilst acting together with other persons unknown in Kitwe, broke into the Kelvin Mupeta’s house on January 25, 2019, according to court records, and stole a television set, a mattress, two curtains and a radio set all valued at K 3,280.

Appearing before Kitwe senior resident magistrate Owen Chibalo for plea, the duo pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to them.

Magistrate Chibalo stated that upon the accused’s own admission of the charge, he convicted the accordingly.

The duo, in mitigation, pleaded for leniency saying they were first offenders with families to look after.

Magistrate Chibalo, however, said he was not sure it was the first time the two engaged in house breaking activities and sentenced them to five years imprisonment with hard labour.