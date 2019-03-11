Govt Trains 209 Women and Youth in Fingerling Production

About 209 women and the youth have been trained in the production of fingerlings, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Kampamba Mulenga Chewe has announced.

Chewe said the training activities were part of government’s diversification agenda into other economic sectors.

She said the activities were being funded through the $50 million loan the government secured from the Africa Development Bank to improve the fish industry in the country.

Chewe said 50 per cent of the loan would target to empower over 12,000 women and youth in fish farming.

She said since the launch of the fish restocking project flagged off last year, implementation of the project in different districts was slowly paying off.

Chewe said the training of fish farmers targeted the graduation of small scale fish farmers to commercial status.