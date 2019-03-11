Heavy Rains Blow Off Roof from Maternity Wing at Solwezi Hospital

Heavy rains have blown off a roof from Solwezi Hospital’s Maternity wing.

Acting Provincial Health director Kennedy Gondwe said 28 mothers had been admitted to the maternity wing before the incident but was happy that no injuries were recorded.

Dr Gondwe later informed provincial permanent secretary Willies Manjimela that three of the four incubators at the health institution were damaged following the incident.

He said management had since moved all expectant mothers to a different ward as an immediate measure.

“The rains were too much but the unfortunate part is that we have had three of our four incubators damaged. We also had our oxygen concentrators damaged, but the good news is that we have not lost any lives,” said Dr Gondwe.

And Manjimela said preliminary assessments indicate that about K 1.2 million will be needed to rehabilitate the damaged structure and raise its standards.