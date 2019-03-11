Zambia Mourns Ethiopian Airlines Crash Victims

The Zambian government has sent a message of condolences to the Ethiopian government and families of Ethiopian Airlines passengers who died in a plane crash yesterday morning.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to extend deep condolences to the government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and families of passengers who died in the Ethiopian Airline plane crash…,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji stated.

He further, in a statement, said the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia would continue to monitor the situation in that country and update the ministry accordingly.

“I wish inform the public that Ethiopian Airlines’ final list of passengers on the flight shows there was no Zambian on board,” Malanji stated.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302/10 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi crashed yesterday morning around Bishoftu area, six minutes after take-off from Bole International Airport.