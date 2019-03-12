Ex-Health Accountant Jailed 2 years for Theft

A former assistant Accountant at the Ministry of Health in Chipata City has been jailed two years with hard labour by the Chipata Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Pauline Mulenga jailed Fred Halwiindi after being convicted on 18 counts of theft by public servant, a count of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime and a count of forgery contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars on the 18 counts of theft by public servant are that on dates unknown but between September 1 and 30, 2011, Halwiindi, being a public officer in the Ministry of Health, Halwiindi stole a cumulative total of over K600,000 which came into his possession by virtue of his employment.

Particulars on one count of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime are that on dates unknown but between June 1 and December 31, 2011, Halwiindi had in his possession a house on property number 2852, Little Bombay in Chipata, a property suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

The State has since forfeited the house valued at K850, 000.00 and other items such as laptops, computers, printers and air conditioners.

Particulars on the count of forgery are that around the same period in June, 2011, the convict, with intent to defraud or deceive, forged 24 Finance Bank cheques purporting that the said cheques were genuinely authorized and signed by Davie Simwaba, then Chipata District Medical Officer, when in fact not.

Halwiindiwas arrested in 2011 and charged with all the stated counts by the Anti-Corruption Commission.