PF Unveils Chibuye to Roan Officials

PF members of the central committee Richard Musukwa and Copperbelt party chairperson Nathan Chanda have unveiled Joel Chibuye, the ruling party’s candidate for the April 11 Roan parliamentary by-election.

Musukwa, the Chililabombwe Member of Parliament and mines minister, is the campaign manager for the by-election while his deputy is Kalulushi Member of Parliament and livestock minister Kampamba Mulenga.

Musukwa has urged the party members in Luanshya to support Chibuye and put adoption differences aside “because there can only be one leader at a time and it is God who chooses leaders”.

“As campaign managers, we will not leave anyone behind. Our campaign is issue based, not about an individual. That is the reason why l started by paying a courtesy call on you the Provincial Executive Committee, district, constituency up to the wards, not forgetting all elected leaders in Luanshya,” said Musukwa at Nkulumashiba Secondary School in Mpatamato.

And Chanda: “..we are very confident that come what may, the PF will come out victorious. Copperbelt is the heart of PF and we will work hard to ensure that the retain the seat…We want to emphasize the need for team work, unity and discipline and respect in the party. PF is bigger than any individual…Our message is peace and peace. Our campaigns will be issue based and focused on what the PF government has done and will do. So we want to assure the PF leadership that as the provincial executive, we are geared for the campaigns.”