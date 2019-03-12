UNZA, CBU Staff Boycott Work over Delayed Pay

Unionised workers at the University of Zambia and Copperbelt University have boycotted work to press for their delayed February salaries.

The unionised workers at CBU had notified management on Friday that they would only report for work once paid their February dues.

And at UNZA, the workers union secretary general Dr Kelvin Mambwe told the employees to withdraw labour because of management’s failure to stick to the agreed pay date.

In a letter to management by three Copperbelt University unions namely Copperbelt University Senior Administrative, Professional and Technical Staff Union (CUSATSU), Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBUAU) Copperbelt University and Allied Workers Union (CBUAWU), the unionised staff said their members would not be available for work because they have no money for transport and some of them had been served with eviction notices by their landlords due to failure to settle outstanding rental arrears.

Copperbelt University Academics Union general secretary Willy Ngosa accused management of lacking academic focus to run the institution effectively.

Ngosa said unionized staff would only report for work after salaries are paid to them.

The move has, however, paralyzed learning activities at the two higher institutions of learning.