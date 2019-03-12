UZZI Granted Extension to Set Up Network

Fourth mobile operator, UZZI Zambia, has been granted an extension to set up its mobile phone network in the country.

UZZI Zambia were given a licence in September, 2018 and were scheduled to commence operations in six months (by March).

Transport and Communications minister Brian Mushimba has said the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) have approved an extension for the mobile operator to set up its network.

“ZICTA approves additional time for UZZI, the new mobile network operator, to set up their network,” said Mushimba, adding that the projected completion of the other technical deployments was likely to be in October or November.

“We shall have a new mobile network operator before year end…”