Angry Mother Throws Baby in to Fire for Eating Relish

Police in Mwansabombwe district have arrested a 21-year-old woman who in anger threw her child into the fire after she found her eating relish without her consent.

Police deputy spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that a report of assault on a child was lodged by Rodgers Mutale, 60 of Kasumpa village in Mwansabombwe who indicated that a two-year-old girl of the same village was thrown into the fire by her biological mother, Esther Mumba.

The child sustained severe burns on both legs, he said.

It was reported that on March 11, 2019 around 16:00 hours, Mumba found her child eating relish from the pot.

She then got angry, beat up her child and threw her into the fire outside the house. The baby was, fortunately, rescued by her grandfather.

The suspect has been arrested and will appear in court soon.