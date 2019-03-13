Barrick Puts K1.3m into 2019 Scolarships

Mining giant Barrick Lumwana Mining has allocated K1.3 million for sponsorship of Zambians in secondary and tertiary institutions this year.

Company Sustainability manager Christopher Mukala disclosed that 183 individuals have received scholarships under the High School and Tertiary Scholarship Scheme.

He said of the 183 beneficiaries this year, 124 are on the High School programme while 59 are tertiary.

“In its quest to enhance the critical development in the local area, Barrick Lumwana, through a partnership with the Kalumbila District Education Office, has established Adult Literacy Programme. A total of six centres have been established and 800 adult learners have enrolled out of whom 69 percent are female,” Mukala said.

He added that Barrick Lumwana, through partnership with the Ministry of Community Development, late last year established the Manyama Women’s Savings Scheme, a concept involving female members pooling resources together through regular and consistent savings and lending each other at affordable interest rates.

“To this end, a total of six Savings Groups have been established with a total membership of 103 women. We are pleased to note that through this vehicle, a total amount of K196, 700 has been mobilised by the women for a revolving savings and loan scheme,” said Mukala.