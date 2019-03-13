Mutati Advises Exploitation of Youths’ Potential

Felix Mutati, leader of an MMD faction, has advised that youths should not be used as agents of violence but an investment that the nation should look up to.

In his Youth Day message, Mutati challenged political party leaders to evaluate themselves and see how best they can use their youths.

“This is one day that has specifically been dedicated to the Zambian youth, with theme ‘Generation Unlimited’. The theme, as it speaks for itself, raises many questions and it is incumbent upon everybody in the nation, youths inclusive, to respond to the theme”, Mutati said.

“Our reflection is that the Zambian youths have vast potential that remains unexploited. We need, as a country, to allow the youths to exploit the potential in them. Most of the sectors in our country are youth driven but very rarely do we see the youths equally rewarded.”

He said the informal sector, which was currently driving the country’s economy, was dominated by the youth.

“It is the younger men and women who drive public buses, serve as conductors and vendors respectively that move the economy and it is the youthful professionals in the various industries upon whom the nation depends, for those industries to move,” Mutati said.

He said Zambia could best respond to the theme of this year’s Youth Day by expanding room for the youths to prove their potential because “without backing, this remains a pipe dream”.

“We don’t want to turn this year’s youth day into a theater of rhetoric statements but youth welfare because these are the pillars of the nation and a nation that doesn’t invest in its youth is a limping nation, on its way to being rendered irrelevant,” said Mutati who told the youths that the challenge fell on them “since they are a generation unlimited”.