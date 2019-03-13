OPINION: Keeping Fit: Lessons From Lungu’s Morning Runs

Starting to exercise isn’t a problem for many. What usually is a tough job is sticking to the exercise plan; staying the course!

I used to be an exercise junkie but slackened a couple of months ago such that I pant terribly after only a kilometer of a jog. I simply failed to stick to the plan I had drawn up for myself! What happened to me? Discipline eluded me. Making a choice to stay fit through consistent exercising requires a high level of discipline. Starting an exercise plan and staying the course are two totally different things! For others, exercises are only for fat people (a term some women find offensive). Not at all! We all need to exercise – the fat, the slim, tall, short, name them.

I always watch with envy the President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, religiously taking on his morning jogs with teams of different people, including ministers, parastatal heads, other government officials and heads of private institutions. For a moment, I never thought that the ‘presidential run’ was going to be sustained. And I can bet you some of his ministers get to grouch about that! You can literally see some gasping for breath and dragging their feet while trying to keep pace with the President.

“Why should I exercise?” one may ask, while others feel they don’t need to exercise because they are “fit”. Others purely get to exercise because they want to improve their appearance and this is usually common among the young women. On health grounds, taking up routine exercise is one of the best ways we can avoid non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and heart attack, which now kill millions of people worldwide. At the moment, I will say the Head of State is one of the biggest motivators one can look up to and pick lessons from his morning jogs. Despite his busy schedules, he still dedicates time to fitness and invites those he wants to exercise with. But hey, it takes a lot of sacrifice and discipline to adopt such a lifestyle and if more can join in this, we will have a fit and healthy nation ready to change the tide.

At the beginning of this year, some made exercising part of their New Year resolutions. But these “new year” resolutions on exercising come with their own pros. People hit off the ground with a lot of enthusiasm. They adopt new diets, begin to exercise and others do quit drinking and smoking. They, however, quickly get back to their old ways after losing motivation, observes personal trainer Matt Roberts. But who is ready to stick in and maintain that lifestyle? If you haven’t thought about it yet, think about President Lungu. He’s leading the way in pursuit of a fit and healthy nation by showing how it is done.

I bet it is time to start all over, stick to the plan and you just never know, you may be the next in line to exercise with the President! The key lesson to learn from the President’s routine exercises is consistency in whatever one plans to do. Consistency is very important in leadership at all levels. Consistency is also very important for our country’s governance process.